Boardman students meet exciting visitors

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students at Stadium Drive Elementary in Boardman had an exciting assembly Tuesday.

One of the members of the Harlem Globetrotters visited their school. Stadium was selected as one of three schools to get a visit.

The whole program was super interactive, which made it fun to learn about important lessons such as teamwork, being a good person and working together.

The energy in the gym seemed pretty infectious.

“That’s the best thing about the program is it gets the kids involved even the staff involved. The whole school is involved, and the whole thing is working really well,” said Scott Knox, physical education teacher.

The Globetrotters also paid a visit to Robinswood Elementary. They will also be at the Covelli Centre in January.