Boardman students 'link' up with freshmen to get them ready for school

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) - A group of 78 juniors and seniors are helping incoming Boardman Spartans get to know the school.

Members of the Link Crew took part in freshman orientation on Wednesday.

Each Link leader will serve as a mentor to freshmen for their entire first year of high school.

The staff and students involved said it's a perfect way for kids to get to know each other and the high school.

"There's a lot of anxiety first year in high school. Everyone remembers that," said Counselor Bill Orr. "Usually, they just kind of say, 'Here's your schedule. Go walk around,' but we really engage them. We get them comfortable."

Senior Chloe Hosteau said as part of the program, Link members will show students around the school and encourage them to get involved.

"It's a really great program," she said.

There are more than 300 students in this year's freshman class.

The first day of school in Boardman is Monday.