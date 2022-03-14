BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of local students is getting a chance to do some extra work at home.

Six Boardman underclassmen received 3D printers Monday. The printers come from YSU, and the students can make whatever they want.

The Valley is ripe for new technology, and the students will get the opportunity to learn about it for the next 12 weeks with the printers, all in a self-paced environment.

“They have the opportunity to see if this is the career that they want to do. They’re all very interested in STEM. They all want to do something in STEM whether it’s video game programming, 3D printing or manufacturing.

At the end of the course, the students can get a Master 3D Printing certificate.