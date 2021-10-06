Boardman students ‘build’ a better homecoming with special project

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman High school Industrial Arts Program is busy this week in woodshop class building a better homecoming dance.

Last year, the event was canceled due to the pandemic. This year, it’s back but will be in the gym to allow for better social distancing for the 700 guests, and students will have to wear masks.

Students in woodshop thought they would build picnic tables so students can go outside and take breaks.

“I get to help out all my other peers by building all these tables so they have somewhere else to sit. It’s really cool because people will sit on them and I’ll be like I built one of those tables with one of my peers in woodshop,” said junior Nate Christmas.

The money to build the picnic tables came from grants.