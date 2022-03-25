BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — After two years the Project Mayhem concert is back at the Boardman Performing Arts Center.

Last year they had to move it outside because of COVID but this year it is back inside with all the lights that we’re used to and all the performances.

“I start off with Believer by Imagine Dragons, and then we go into a medley of Holiday and Boulevard of Broken Dreams by Green Day. We do Renegade by Stix, Paradise by Coldpay, Under Pressure by Queen, Africa by Toto, so a really big variety,” said senior vocalist Daniel Gordiejew.

More like a professional rock concert than a high school production, Project Mayhem brings in a packed crowd.

“A big factor we definitely missed was what we call the mosh pit — the front of the stage where all the students are. We can really see them because they’re so close to us,” said senior violinist LiLi Dimuzio.

For this year’s show, the auditorium got an upgrade.

“We’ve added about close to 100 LED lighting fixtures that are moving and stationary. We’ve got fog machines. We have lasers, so it is a full-on production that is going to make you feel like you’re at a rock show,” said supervisor Patrick Kale.

The students couldn’t have been more excited to be back.

“I’ve been singing really ever since I could talk. I can really just express myself and fully become the character in the song. I think it’s a fun escape to just get out in front of people,” said senior vocalist Miranda Russell.