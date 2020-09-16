Boardman store owner asking for help finding stolen signs

The signs, which cost $700, were taken from Antique in the Woods in Columbiana

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Saturday, First News Saturday Morning was live at Mr. Darby’s Emporium on Market Street in Boardman, where owner Bob Neapolitan hosted a socially-distant trunk sale.

That gave local vendors and antique sellers such as himself the opportunity to try and make some money.

Now, Neapolitan is asking for the community’s help because he had some business signs stolen over the weekend.

The signs, which cost $700, were taken from Antique in the Woods in Columbiana.

Antique in the Woods is an antique sale, which Neapolitan has participated in before but opted out of this year.

He was still able to put the signs up to advertise his business like he always does.

“No questions asked, have them return them to our store. They can leave them there at night, and we’ll move on, but if not, we are going to pursue the information that has been given to us, and we will prosecute them, and it’s not right. It’s happened before, and now it’s happened again this time,” Neapolitan said.



Neapolitan said the signs were mounted. There were three, and they are 4 feet by 5 feet.

The police are involved in this situation.