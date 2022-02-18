B0ARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman High School Swimming and Diving teams have qualified 21 student-athletes to compete in the 2022 Northeast District Division I District Championships.

The group includes 18 swimmers and 3 divers. Swimming competition takes place on Saturday at 12 p.m., while diving competition was completed on Thursday.

The event will be held at the Robert F. Busbey Natatorium at Cleveland State University.

Competitors are looking to qualify for the state meet which will take place next weekend in Canton, Ohio.

A total of 24 student athletes qualify per event for the Ohio State Championships.The following Boardman Spartans will be competing at the OHSAA Division I Northeast District Swim Meet:

Vince Tran (diver)

Hayley Ho

Lily Warren (diver)

Maddie Mraz

Alexis Mihok

Matthew Amendol

Madison Murphy

Petra Crnjak

Abigail Mihok

Gina Dinapoli

Julia Basista

Ella Huston

Sam Murray

Andrew Yocum

Justin Yocum

RJ Keating (diver)

Carter Cailor

Owen Lee

Caleb Satterfield

Ethan Dunlany

Morgan Russo

Boardman is coached by Carlo Cordon.