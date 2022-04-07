BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Boardman Board of Education met on Thursday in a special board meeting and unanimously approved hiring a new treasurer.

Arthur J. Ginnetti officially begins on May 2, 2022, replacing interim treasurer, Ryan Jones.

Ginnetti lives in Boardman and is a life-long resident of the Mahoning Valley. He serves as the chief financial officer/treasurer of Youngstown City Schools.

With more than a decade of experience in school finances, Ginnetti began his career as treasurer in the Struthers City School District in 2011. He then served as assistant treasurer and then treasurer in Austintown Local Schools before taking the CFO position with Youngstown City Schools in 2018.

“The Board is excited to welcome Mr. Ginnetti, and we look forward to working with him,” said Board President John Landers. “We believe his experience in similar-sized school districts, his reputation for detail, and his desire to make Boardman his home will serve the district well.”

“I’ve enjoyed my time in every district where I’ve worked and I look forward now to being a Spartan,” said Ginnetti. “My goals will always be to continue the success of Boardman schools, to make sure our students thrive, and to keep a watchful eye on our fiscal responsibilities to the community of Boardman.”