Boardman schools recognize plexiglass maker for helping make safe school year possible

Innovation Exhibits produced hygiene shields for all of the Boardman schools

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The team responsible for the plexiglass shields around some students’ desks was recognized on Monday by Boardman’s Board of Education.

With the help of local vendors, the company produced over 5,000 shields in less than two weeks.

“It’s allowed them to not have to space the desks out. They can get more kids in a classroom and what we’ve been told, it’s eliminated some mask time for the kids in the classroom,” said Justin Gable, production manager for Innovation Exhibits.

Members of Innovation Exhibits said they were glad to be local and make a difference in the community.