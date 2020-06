The drive-thru distribution will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Boardman High School

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Boardman schools will hold its final meal distribution for the summer on Monday.

Each child will receive a box of fresh produce and 10 meals for the week (five breakfasts and five lunches).

To date, Boardman has served more than 74,000 meals for families since the weekly food distribution began March 16.

There will be no meal distribution in July or August.