Boardman school district receives grant money to replace older, polluting buses

The grant is part of state money to improve air quality

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Boardman Local Schools is among more than a dozen Ohio school districts receiving grant money to improve air quality.

Thursday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio EPA Director Laurie Stevenson announced $13 million in grants would be awarded to 41 entities in an effort to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions from diesel vehicles and equipment.

Nitrogen oxide emissions are significant contributors to ground-level ozone pollution, according to the EPA.

Among the award recipients was Boardman Schools, which is receiving $75,000 for 21% of the cost of replacing four 2004-2006 diesel-powered school buses. They will be replaced with four new clean diesel-powered buses.

The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission is also receiving $375,000 for 11% of the cost of replacing 15 diesel-power trucks in eight counties, including Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

DeWine says the grants target areas that do not meet federal air quality standards for ozone.

“By replacing these old vehicles with new, clean models, we will reduce pollution to help create a healthier environment for everyone,” he said.

The Ohio EPA estimates this year’s grants will remove 49.8 tons of nitrogen oxide and 23.3 tons of other air pollutants annually.