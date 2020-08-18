Boardman school board looks to extend Market Street School land, asking for zone change

Superintendent Tim Saxton says the extra 80 feet will make the property more marketable

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Boardman school system has taken a step to rid itself of the now-closed Market Street School.

The school board is requesting a zone change to the land. It wants to extend area along Market Street, already zoned commercial, from 170 feet in depth to 250 feet.

A hearing before the zoning commission is set for Aug. 25 at 5:30 p.m.

Superintendent Tim Saxton says the extra 80 feet will make the property more marketable. The plan is to donate the rest to the township for water retention and green space.

Saxton said the issue is how the demolition of the school will be paid for.