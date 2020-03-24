Boardman School Board changes lunch pickup location for less congestion

It was getting too crowded and less efficient

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Monday night’s Boardman School Board meeting was held as scheduled and open to the public.

As it turned out, only four people showed up — two employees and two members of the media.

The board decided to close all buildings Tuesday through Thursday, with limited access Friday.

Also, to relieve pressure on those picking up lunches, it was decided to change lunch pickup to the high school next Monday.

“I don’t want to clog the traffic up for people who aren’t waiting and it’s just inefficient,” Superintendent Tim Saxton said. “As less and less people are working here, we need to be more efficient so I’m glad we got the blessing to distribute from the high school.”

Saxton said if stay-at-home restrictions are still in place, next month’s school board meeting will be streamed online.