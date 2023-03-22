BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – From a school to a stormwater project, the plan to demolish a school in Boardman to help with flooding is finally underway.

June 4, 2019, was the last day of school at Boardman’s Market Street Elementary School.

Enrollment was falling, and the school board decided to save money and close it for good.

It’s now being demolished, with the front half to be developed and the back half used for flood control.

Boardman trustees say this stormwater park is desperately needed to help alleviate flooding.

When work is done, the park will be able to hold about 4 million gallons of water and will have walking trails.

The project is estimated to cost around $3 million. One million is coming from the American Rescue Plan, and the rest of the funding is from a 20-year loan.