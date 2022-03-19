BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – People in Boardman got a tasty meal Saturday morning at Boardman Park.

The Boardman Rotary Club is hosting its 39th annual pancake breakfast. The club served people in a drive-thru at the park.

Last year’s breakfast raised over $13,000. The club hopes to beat that goal this year.

All of the money raised goes back into the Boardman community.

“We just, you know, support every and everyone that we possibly can. Anyone who approaches us saying, ‘Hey, we need this, that,’ or whatever organization or cause that they really have,” said John Rudolph, cochair of the Boardman Rotary.

“We love doing all of the service. It’s service above self for Boardman Rotary and giving back,” said Co-Chair Maggie Garland.

If you’d like some pancakes, the Rotary Club will also be serving them Sunday and next weekend, too.

You can pick them up at Boardman Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a $5 donation.