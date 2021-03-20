Boardman Rotary holding drive-through pancake breakfast fundraiser

The Rotary Club of Boardman's pancake breakfast last year was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Rotary Club of Boardman is hosting its annual pancake breakfast this morning.

Starting at 9 a.m., you can start picking up breakfast through the club’s drive-through line.

This year’s breakfast will look different from past years.

2019’s breakfast was canceled because of COVID-19.

This year will not be a sit-down breakfast like in the past. It’s a drive-through only.

With your $5 donation, you get three pancakes, syrup and two sausage links.

“We collaborated with Boardman Park with their Maple Syrup Festival, and the Boy Scouts were there doing their reenactments and everything. Unfortunately, those events are not happening this year, and to keep everyone safe because of COVID, we are not doing an indoor seating. We are doing a drive-through,” said Maggie Garland, of the Boardman Rotary.

You can pick up from 9 to 1 p.m. Only cash and checks will be accepted.

If you miss Saturday’s breakfast, the Rotary is holding the event over three more days: on Sunday and next Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28.