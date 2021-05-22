Boardman rock orchestra gets crowds on their feet with classic hits

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a beautiful night for Boardman’s rock orchestra Project Mayhem. They held their first outdoor concert Saturday night, getting Spartan Stadium on their feet with some classic rock hits as well as some modern favorites.

There were lights, singing and dancing.

Project Mayhem, made up of Boardman orchestra members and students, put on a rock show for their community.

“Project Mayhem, easiest way to describe it is it’s sort of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, like we sort of modeled after them,” said Director Bill Amendol.

Normally, this two-hour rock concert is performed in an auditorium, but for the first time ever, the show was outside at Spartan Stadium.

Called “Back From the Ashes,” the concert gave the audience some positivity after a very difficult year.

“This is big because I think people have been waiting for this for a long time, and we are happy and very proud that we’ve been able to just get started doing things,” said Boardman Band Director Tom Ruggieri.

Performances included songs from Pat Benatar to Post Malone, Foreigner to Fleetwood Mac.

Students were excited to be back performing on a stage.

“It’s the best of the best here, and to play rock and roll music and perform in front of an audience like this is incredible,” said vocalist Andrew Schrembeck.

“It’s able to bring the community back together and kind of give us a sense of what it was like before the pandemic,” said another vocalist Miranda Russell. “It also is good because it is bringing us back to a sense of normalcy, performing and everything and watching performances live.”