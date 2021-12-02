Boardman robbery leaves cancer survivor in despair

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a robbery Thursday morning in Boardman. The victim called us later to say that her situation was way out of the ordinary.

Kimberly Armstrong is a fighter. She’s battled cancer for eight years. It’s Stage 4 now, and she has another round of chemo Friday. She was pushed to the ground Thursday and someone grabbed her phone and money.

“I was so scared. I was really scared. I wasn’t sure if he had a weapon or anything like that,” she said.

The incident happened just before 10 a.m. near the Shop-N-Go on Market Street. Armstrong had just taken money out of the ATM there and was on her way home.

The thief pushed her to the ground and took off with her phone, which had a slot containing $400 and a debit card. As the thief took off running he threw down the cell phone but kept the money and card. Armstrong grabbed the phone and called 911.

“It’s very important. I have two kids and around the holidays it’s hard enough anyway,” she said.

The $400 was her rent money. She walked a half mile alone to get to the ATM because the rent was due on Friday. She said she didn’t want to ask anyone for help.

“I have to ask everybody to take me everywhere, and I didn’t want to keep bothering my friends over and over,” she said.

Armstrong was not hurt. Police gave her a ride home.

She’s questioning why, why her, and why now.

“One of the worst things that could have happened. There are a lot of bad things, but this could be my last Christmas with my kids. It just makes it really hard,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong told police she could not identify the suspect since she only saw him from behind after he pushed her down and ran away.