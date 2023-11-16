BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of US-224 is closed after a contractor hit a gas line, according to dispatch.

The road is closed between Lockwood Boulevard and Glenwood Avenue, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Dispatchers say no evacuations have been ordered at this time, but traffic is being diverted.

Dominion Gas is on the scene to make repairs.

Kristen Hephner contributed to this report.