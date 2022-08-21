BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Local Italian restaurants faced off to win the title of best sauce Sunday afternoon.
The Sunday Sauce Showdown was at the DeBartolo Commons at the Southern Park Mall.
WKBN evening anchor Stan Boney was a celebrity judge and WKBN meteorologist Jim Loboy emcee’d the event.
Papa Gege’s Italian Villa dominated in both the Judge’s Winners and People’s Choice categories for the second year in a row.
Last year, they spilled some of the secrets that led to their success.
Judge’s Winners
Alfredo: Papa Gege’s Italian Villa
Bolognese: Papa Gege’s Italian Villa
Specialty: Combine Brothers
Traditional: Papa Gege’s Italian Villa
Vodka: Papa Gege’s Italian Villa
People’s Choice
First: Papa Gege’s Italian Villa
Second: Combine Brothers
Third: Tino’s Italian Kitchen