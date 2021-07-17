Boardman residents face multiple problems after weekend flooding

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple yards in Boardman overflowed with water Saturday after weekend flooding.

Residents face multiple issues, including ankle-deep water and fallen trees.

“I have it up at least 35 to 40 feet back into my backyard. It almost gets four feet deep,” said Boardman resident Daniel McKinney.

Water lines on fences and telephone poles mark how high the water has been. Residents say an old sewer further downhill helped reduce yard flooding, but after a new sewer was installed further up the hill, it hasn’t been the same.

“I’ve lived on this corner for 15 years, and it’s always been a problem of some sort. There’s always been water after a rain that sits here,” said Boardman resident Keith Colovos.

Flooding in yards has overflowed into homes, causing thousands in damages.

“We had to have the guy come back out and pay another $10,000 for new heating and air conditioning,” Colovos said.

Flooding yards have also decreased property value, making it hard for residents to sell their homes.

“Other houses on this street are going into $120-140,000. I can’t sell my house. I have a swamp for a backyard. I’d like to have a dry backyard,” McKinney said.

Residents now await what local officials will do to solve this issue.