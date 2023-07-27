BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- A Boardman resident has won an Ohio Lottery prize worth $25,000, according to a press release.

Toni Peake won the prize by playing the game Pick 5. After mandatory state and federal taxes totaling 28%, she will receive $18,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Sami Quick Stop, located at the 5100 block of Youngstown Poland Road in Poland.

Pick 5 is a daily drawing game. Drawings are held seven days a week at 12:29 pm and 7:29 pm.

For more information on Ohio Lottery winners and media releases, visit their website.