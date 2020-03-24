Boardman rescue group giving away free dog food

Shirley and Charles Persinger, owners of Every Dog Matters, plan on doing this more often in the future

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Cars began lining up just before 6 p.m. Monday at Every Dog Matters to get some free dog food.

Pet owners stayed in their cars while volunteers filled up their plastic bins and buckets with dog food.

There is a growing concern that the longer this crisis lasts, the less money pet owners will have to feed their dogs.

A few people even dropped off dog food for the next giveaway.

Shirley and Charles Persinger are the owners of Every Dog Matters and plan on doing this more often in the future.

“We are passing out dog food for the people in need. We posted it on Facebook. They are just showing and we are filling up their container,” Shirley said.

The next dog food giveaway will be this Thursday from 4-6 p.m. at Every Dog Matters on Market Street.

Dog owners are only asked to bring their own containers and stay in their cars.