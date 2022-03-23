BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman’s effort to alleviate flooding now includes the removal of trees along one of the township’s drainage ditches.

A Boardman official said around 50 trees are being cut down along what’s called the “Boardman Ditch” — between Wildwood and North Cadillac drives.

It’s an area where houses were previously removed. The land is owned by the township.

Next, the stream will be altered to slow down the water after heavy rain. The plan is to have the project out for bid in the fall.

Once it’s completed, the land along the steam will be re-landscaped into a park-like setting.