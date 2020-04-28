Boardman Printing shares positive signs with community during pandemic

Boardman Printing said if the signs are all gone, there will be more next week

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Have you hung your head, hoping things will turn around? Do you need some optimism?

Boardman Printing is giving away signs with positive messages on them outside of its location on Foxwood Court.

You can take one with a message that speaks to you and put it up in your yard, spreading the message to others.

There were about 100 signs earlier this week. Now, only 30 are left.

“I think I saw some first responders signs that a local business was doing, so I thought let’s do something with some positive messages, so that’s what we decided to do,” said Cindy Delsignore from Boardman Printing.

Boardman Printing said if the signs are all gone, there will be more next week.