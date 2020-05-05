Boardman principal shares message of appreciation to teachers

Joined by his two daughters, principal Bart Smith shared why he appreciates teachers on this day and every day

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The principal of Boardman Glenwood Junior High shared a special message for Teacher Appreciation Day.

Joined by his two daughters, principal Bart Smith released a video to share why he appreciates teachers on this day and every day.

“Teachers are amazing. Just think of this. Every new invention, every new world initiative, every medical breakthrough, every vaccine that has been made or will be made that has saved millions of lives at one point in time, was encouraged by a teacher. You are amazing and you are appreciated,” Smith said.

In Warren, the principal and staff of Summit Academy Community School also shared their appreciation on Tuesday.