Boardman police trying to identify men involved in gift-card scam

Local News

Those with information on the identities of the men are asked to call Boardman police at 330-726-4144

by: Chelsea Simeon

Posted: / Updated:

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Boardman police are trying to identify two men they say are involved in a gift card scam.

Police said the men have been going to stores, attempting to purchase Visa Gift Cards. During the transaction, they instruct the cashier to push different buttons, which appears to make the transaction complete as a cash sale.

The sale does not complete, but the gift cards are activated and given to the men.

Those with information on the identities of the men are asked to call Boardman police at 330-726-4144.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com