BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman Police Department will host a press conference this afternoon to give an update on a 1975 death investigation of a 13-year-old boy.

David Evans went missing in January 1975. A few days later, he was found dead in a parking lot near US-224 and Market Street.

Boardman Police Chief Todd Werth says this news conference will be an update on the death of Evans.

The press conference will be in the Boardman Township Trustees Conference Room at 2 p.m. Attorney General Dave Yost will join law enforcement to provide an update on the case.

In January, Werth announced they would reexamine the Evans case. This was announced during a press conference dealing with the Brad Bellino cold case. During that press conference, police identified the suspect in the Bellino case as Joseph Norman Hill.

