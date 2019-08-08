Boardman police: Suspect made comments about stockpiling weapons, shooting federal agents

An 18-year-old suspect arrested in Boardman Tuesday is accused of making threatening comments in an online chatroom

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Boardman police say an 18-year-old suspect arrested Tuesday made online comments about stockpiling weapons and shooting federal agents.

They were tipped off to the threats by an FBI special agent, who reported that Justin Olsen was the moderator of an online chatroom, where the threats were made.

The original complaint about Olsen was reported in Anchorage, Alaska on February 11. The FBI then began an investigation of the chatroom and was able to trace it to a house on Presidential Court in Boardman, according to a police report.

The FBI agent reported the suspect was making light of mass shootings and appeared to be politically motivated. The suspect also made comments about stockpiling weapons, posting a picture of an AR-15 and saying he may purchase one, the report stated.

Police said investigators were able to track the account to one belonging to Olsen.

Olsen was arrested Wednesday at his father’s house on Oakridge Drive.

Police said Olsen admitted to making all of the comments online but said it was a joke.

Police reported finding multiple boxes of ammunition and various guns in the home. They seized those weapons during the investigation.

They also took Olsen’s laptop, iPad and iPhone as evidence.

Olsen faces aggravated menacing and telecommunication harassment charges. More charges could be filed in the future.

He’s being held in the Mahoning County Jail without bond for now. He’ll be in court again on Tuesday to revisit the bond issue.