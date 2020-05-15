Boardman police: Suspect accused of causing baby’s injuries arrested in East Palestine

(WYTV) – Investigators arrested a man who is facing child endangering charges in Boardman.

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted Steven Wright, 24, on felony child endangering and obstructing official business charges.

According to the Boardman Township Police Department, the charges stem from an investigation in Boardman in which a two-month-old baby was seriously injured. Police say Wright was accused of causing those injuries.

U.S. Marshals arrested Wright Thursday in East Palestine. He’s being held in the Mahoning County Jail.

Wright is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Tuesday for his arraignment.