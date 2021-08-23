Boardman police search home, make arrest in connection to juvenile crime investigation

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman Police Chief Todd Werth gave an update Monday into a juvenile crime investigation in the township.

Boardman police and Youngstown FBI’s Violent Crime Task Force searched a home Monday on Beechwood Drive where they seized six handguns, nine rifles and suspected illegal narcotics.

According to Werth, Caden Moffo was arrested at the scene for receiving stolen property. He was taken to the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center.

Moffo was originally arrested in July and had been confirmed to his home on electronic monitoring on charges of aggravated menacing and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Werth said the investigation began after a group of juveniles got into a fight and a shooting incident in July.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Boardman Police Department at 330-726-4144 and request to speak with Officer Woods or Baker.