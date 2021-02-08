Boardman police respond to break-in at Mahoning County Courthouse

While en route, dispatch received a call from the mail carrier that the front door was broken

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Multiple Boardman police units were at the Mahoning County Courthouse Friday after reports of someone breaking in.

Police initially responded to a motion alarm at the courtroom. While en route, dispatch received a call from the mail carrier that the front door was broken, according to a report.

Multiple Boardman Police Department units arrived on scene where they found the front door shattered.

Inside, police found a surgical mask, a brick and a cigarette lighter on the ground. Police said it appeared the brick had gone through the first set of doors into the second set, which was found to be unlocked.

The interior of the courthouse was cleared and no suspects were located, a report said.

The Mahoning County Sherriff’s Office was also contacted regarding video surveillance footage.

From the surveillance footage, police were told that a Black man wearing a surgical mask, black backpack and a red Ohio State jacket pulled over his head walked to the front door of the court and sat down on the bench.

According to the report, after smoking a cigarette, looking around and attempting to kick in the door, the suspect walked away and returned with a brick. He threw it at the front door several times and used as a hammer to gain access, reports said.

The suspect gained entrance through the unlocked second set of doors. Inside, police say that surveillance footage shows him running in circles, walking around the lobby and courtroom before leaving the way he came in. Police say he fled southbound on foot.

Police say it did not appear that the suspect disturbed anything once inside the courthouse.

Police recognized photographs of the suspect as Shawndez Thompson, who was arrested on February 3. Police say he was wearing the same clothing.

Other officers positively identified Thomspon as the suspect, reports say.