Boardman police respond to 2-car crash on Western Reserve Rd.

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Boardman police responded to a two-car crash in Beaver Township Saturday evening.

It happened at the intersection of Western Reserve and Hitchcock roads at around 7 p.m.

According to Boardman police, the light was turning red and the Mercedes was slowing to a stop. The truck behind it didn’t see the Mercedes slowing due to the sun hitting their eyes and ran into the back of the Mercedes.

The drivers sustained minor injuries and did not need transported to the hospital.

One lane of Western Reserve Road is partially blocked, and cars are directed to go around.