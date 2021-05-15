Boardman police respond after SUV flips over in 4-vehicle crash

One of the SUVs involved in the accident flipped onto its side

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators were on the scene of a four-vehicle crash that happened in Boardman Saturday morning.

The crash happened along South Avenue. The roadway was shut down between Indianola Road and Afton Avenue while crews cleared the scene.

Police say the crash involved at least two SUVs and a car. Another vehicle was involved but investigators say that driver left the scene.

One of the SUVs involved in the accident flipped onto its side.

There were minor injuries and the crash is still under investigation.