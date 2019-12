While arresting 33-year-old Shaun Foy, of Alabama, police said they found a gun on him

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man with a gun was arrested at the Boardman Walmart Monday night, according to police.

Boardman police were called to the store on a theft report.

While arresting 33-year-old Shaun Foy, of Alabama, police said they found a gun on him.

Police said he did not use the gun during the theft.

Foy is facing several charges including robbery, criminal damaging and resisting arrest.