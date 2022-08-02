BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Red Fox Drive man is in the Mahoning County Jail after township police served a search warrant Tuesday at his home, investigating child pornography.

Lance Derrick, 35, was booked into the jail on a charge of pandering obscenity involving a minor. He is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Mahoning County Area Court in Boardman.

Derrick was taken into custody Tuesday morning after the warrant was served with help from the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office and the state Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation.

Township police Chief Todd Werth said the investigation began after police received a tip from BCI’s Crimes Against Children Unit, which focuses on internet crimes where children are the victims.