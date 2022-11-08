BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Boardman Police Chief Todd Werth said that officers are looking for the driver and witnesses that were at a pedestrian accident last month.

According to Werth, there was an accident involving an elderly pedestrian who was walking northbound across Indianola Road near Southern Boulevard in Boardman on October 25. Police said the accident happened around 11:20 a.m. but did not specify on the type of accident it was.

Werth said that the female driver of the vehicle and several witnesses stopped to help the pedestrian, who refused medical treatment. Officers said that security cameras from local businesses captured images of the silver Nissan Altima involved in the accident.

Courtesy: Boardman Police Department

Boardman Police are trying to identify the driver and any witnesses of the accident. Officers ask that you contact Boardman Police Department Officer Dubos at 330-729-2018 if you have any information.