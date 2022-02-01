Boardman police looking for robber of adult store

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are asking for information on the person who robbed an adult retail store in Boardman.

According to the Boardman Police Department, a man with a folding pocket knife demanded cash from the register at Cirilla’s on Boardman Poland Road. It happened right before the store closed around midnight Saturday.

Police said after an employee gave him some money, the man left west toward Market Street.

Police searched the area for the man after the robbery but were unable to find him. They did capture images of him on the store’s surveillance cameras.

Those with information on the crime or the robber are asked to contact Boardman police at (330) 726-4150, ext. 61903.

The robber is described as a 5’9″ to 6′ tall white man, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black gloves and a multicolored mask.