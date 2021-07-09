Boardman police looking for 13-year-old runaway

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police are looking for a teen girl who ran away from home.

Zaharah Carson, 13, ran away from her home on Shields Road around 11 p.m. July 4.

Her mother said the girl’s cell phone had been taken away from her, so she took her sister’s phone before leaving.

Carson’s hair is dyed red and black, and she has brown eyes. She is 5’4″ tall and weighs 135 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with Marilyn Monroe on it.

If you see her or have any information on where she might be, call Boardman police at 330-726-4150.

