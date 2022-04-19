BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Boardman police are investigating a theft from the Catholic Youth Soccer League (CYSL) that was reported last Thursday.

Police say the theft from the CYSL was reported by President George Berzonski, who went to Farmers National Bank on April 13 to withdraw cash to pay for referee fees for the current season. He found no money left in the account, according to a police report.

While at the bank, Berzonski was told that eight checks totaling $9,600 were written by another league official without his permission. The checks were not for expenses of the CYSL, according to the police report.

Police are currently investigating the theft.