Boardman police investigating after man’s death at local motel

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police are investigating the circumstances of a man’s death at a local motel.

Officers were called at about 11:07 a.m. Tuesday to a motel in the 7100 block of Market Street after an employee found a deceased man in a room.

According to police, the man checked into the motel just before 2 p.m. on July 17. At about 4:55 p.m. surveillance video shows the man entering the motel room with a woman. Then, at about 12:48 a.m. on July 18, the video shows a woman leave the room with a black garbage bag, walk to a nearby dumpster and then drive away in the car the man was driving when he checked in, according to a police report.

Investigators took a cell phone from the scene as evidence.

Boardman police and the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office are investigating.