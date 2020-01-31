Boardman police investigating after date rape drug found in woman’s system

Rohypnol, known by its street name "roofie," is difficult to notice but makes a person completely forget what happened

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A woman is claiming she blacked out and does not remember how she got home from a Boardman bar. We talked to her and she seemed interested in telling her story, but she wanted the investigation to play out first.

There is no sign or claim of sexual assault but she believes someone slipped something into her drink.

Boardman police say they’re reviewing video footage from inside of the restaurant and bar and subpoenaing medical tests.

We’re not naming the business, but we talked to the owner Friday, who felt confident it didn’t involve any of their workers.

A police report says lab results found Rohypnol was in the woman’s system.

“The street name for it is roofie and, needless to say, it is a mind-eraser type drug,” said Newton Falls Police Chief Gene Fixler.

He’s been investigating a similar case from last year where a woman was found naked after being raped outside of a business in Newton Falls. It’s possible someone put something like Rohypnol in her drink.

“You really don’t realize it,” Fixler said. “It may make the drink bubble a little bit and it also may give it a sour type of taste.”

The harm comes later when the effect of the drug kicks in.

“They don’t realize it’s in there. It incapacitates the body, it incapacitates the mind and when the victim would come to, they do not recall anything that would’ve happened to them,” Fixler said.

The case from Newton Falls is going to trial soon.

Police are still investigating the Boardman incident. The victim said her head was pounding, but not like she was hungover.