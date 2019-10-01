Boardman police investigate report of man possibly posing as officer

A girl reported that a man in a blue Ford pickup truck turned on flashing blue and red lights and pulled her over for a "traffic violation"

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Boardman police are investigating a report of a man who may have been posing as a police officer.

Monday, a girl came to the police station with a parent, reporting that the person tried to pull her over on US-224.

She said she was driving in front of the old Toys ‘R Us just before 7 p.m. Saturday and had changed lanes in front of a blue Ford pickup truck.

She said the driver of the truck honked at her and then turned on red and blue lights and attempted to pull her over, according to a police report.

The victim reported that she didn’t initially pull over because she didn’t believe that the driver was a real police officer. She said she eventually pulled into a location on Boardman Poland Road, where she said the man never asked her for identifying information, only yelling at her for cutting him off.

She said the driver then asked where she was going to school before giving her a “verbal warning” for the violation.

She described the man as a heavy-set, light-skinned black man in his late-30s or early-40s, with short dark brown hair, wearing a tan long-sleeved shirt.

Boardman police had no record of a traffic stop in the area. They contacted dispatch in Austintown, who also reported no stops at the location.