BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Boardman were called following a reported fight over candy during trick-or-treating.

Officers received word of a fight involving a group of people around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 6600 block of Ronjoy Place that continued in front of the 700 block of Ronlee Lane.

Police said when they arrived, they found a man who was complaining about a head injury, saying someone hit him multiple times in the head. Crews arrived to transport him to the hospital.

Police received conflicting reports from those involved but reported that the fight began after allegations that two older girls took too much candy from a bowl that had been set out for trick-or-treaters.

The report states that adults were reported involved in the incident, which included alleged threats and name-calling before someone was spit on and others reported they had been pushed and hit.

Police did not make an arrest due to conflicting statements from those involved and from an independent witness at the scene, but a report was taken.