BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A person driving through Boardman reported that the vehicle she was driving was hit by what she believed to be gunfire.

Around 5:21 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 5100 block of Youngstown Poland Road to investigate the complaint.

A woman driving a 2020 Chevy Traverse reported that she was driving eastbound down Brandon Avenue when she heard a “loud boom” and the back window of her vehicle shattered, according to a police report.

Police said there appeared to be a small impact mark on the widow, just above the trunk, but that the damage seemed to be inconsistent with that of a bullet. The officer investigating the complaint found no bullet fragments and reported that there had been no other calls referencing gunfire in the area. There were no casings or rocks that may have been thrown, according to the report.

A report was taken.