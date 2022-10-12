BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were called to investigate a break-in at Diva Donations last week.

Last month, the non-profit organization moved into its new location on Hitchcock Road, which it rents from Believers Church.

Diva Donations is a formal clothing closet that helps girls afford big events.

Around 5:30 p.m. Oct. 4, officers were sent to the business, where the door had been forced open.

Witnesses reported seeing an unknown man and woman quickly leaving the door that had been opened. They then ran to a wooded area across the street, according to a police report.

The two were described as a white man with a medium build, receding hairline and a shaved head in his 20s or 30s, and a white woman with a medium build and dark hair in her 20s or 30s. One witness took a picture of the two as they ran.

At the time the report was made, nothing was reported missing.