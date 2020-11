Both men were transported with non-life threatening injuries to St. Elizabeth's

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are investigating after two men were sent to the hospital after stabbing each other Sunday night.

It happened after 10 p.m. in Boardman at an apartment complex on the corner of Shields Road and Lemans Drive.

According to Lt. Stephen Riwniak, there was a domestic situation that ended with the two men stabbing each other.

