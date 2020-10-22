Boardman police charge mother after child grabbed her gun, fired shot at Sam’s Club

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police have charged a Youngstown woman with child endangering after her child grabbed a gun in her purse, causing it to go off at Sam’s Club in Boardman.

It happened last Saturday at the store on South Avenue.

Police said the mother, 31-year-old Amanda Karr, did have a concealed carry permit. They said the 7-year-old child was able to grab the gun from her purse near the cash register.

Police said no one was hit by a bullet, but a woman complained of leg pain after the shot was fired. The woman didn’t have a cut, but her leg appeared to be red and swollen, according to a police report.

An employee also reported having leg pain after the shot was fired.

Officers said they found plastic pieces from what appeared to be a shopping cart scattered around the area. Police also found bullet fragments.

Police talked to Karr after the shooting and she told police her child was in the bottom of the shopping cart with her purse, which contained the gun in a concealed compartment. She said she looked away for a short time, then she heard the boom. It was then that she discovered her child had pulled the gun out of her purse, deactivated the safety and pulled the trigger, according to a police report.

Charges against Karr were filed Wednesday, according to court records.