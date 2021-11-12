Boardman police arrest man on gun charge, accused of threatening ex-girlfriend

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Police arrested a man in Boardman after a woman said he threatened her Thursday.

Police were called just before 2:30 p.m. to the 7100 block of Ron Joy Place. Reports say that the victim received threatening text messages from 21-year-old Christopher Hughes.

After the victim saw Hughes outside of her home, she called police.

The text messages included several threats such as: “Rlly beat yo a**,” I kome hurt u frl,” I’m really gone ply on you…and rlly beat yo a**,” and “I’m breaking bones in yo face,” according to the police report.

Reports say they found Hughes sitting in the driveway of the home and that they seized a loaded tan-colored firearm that was spotted between his legs. Hughes was arrested at the scene.

Hughes is charged with aggravated menacing and improper handling a firearm in a motor vehicle. He is currently in the Mahoning County Jail.