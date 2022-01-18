Boardman Police arrest man after he bumps car into gas station

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Shields Road man is expected to be arraigned in Mahoning County Area Court today after reports said he was arrested on a gun charge after a car he was driving bumped into a Market Street gas station early Sunday morning.

Dante Wells, 28, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and using weapons while intoxicated.

Reports said Wells was arrested after police were called about 4 a.m. to a 5135 Market St. gas station for a report of a man who claimed to have a gun arguing with a woman.

When police arrived reports said Wells was out of his car and the woman was walking down Indianola Road. She was questioned and released and denied that there was a physical argument, reports said.

When police found Wells he had an empty gun holster on his hip and he was taken into custody. Reports said he smelled heavily of alcohol.

A witness told police they were inside the gas station when they heard something bump against the outside wall and saw Wells’ car against the building and saw Wells physically fighting with a woman who was in the car.

Wells then came into the station and tried to buy a bottle of water and told someone “she took my money and my gun,” reports said.

Wells’ car had damage to the front end and what appeared to be paint from the building was also on the front end, reports said.

Reports said police found a loaded .40-caliber handgun inside the car.

Wells refused a breath test at the police station before he was booked into the jail, reports said.